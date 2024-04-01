More Pain At the Pump As Yakima Prices See Third Week of Increases
For the third week in a row gas prices are up in Yakima. Average gasoline prices in Yakima have risen 18.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.
YAKIMA HAS SOME OF THE CHEAPEST GAS IN THE STATE
Prices in Yakima are 45.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 27.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The cheapest gas in the valley can be found at the Ahtanum Fuel Stop on Goodman Road where you'll find it for $3.75 a gallon.
EVERYONE IS PAYING MORE EVERYWHERE
The national average price of gasoline is up one penny from Friday, averaging $3.52 per gallon. The national average is up 16.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 0.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
SUMMER PRICES WILL BE MUCH HIGHER
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says for now drivers will get a small reprieve from the constant weekly price jumps. "While we seem to be nearing a short-term peak, one word of caution for those in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast: you haven't yet finished the transition to summer gasoline, so you may experience some sticker shock in a few weeks. Be prepared for somewhat of a punch. For the rest of the nation, so long as we don't see extenuating circumstances, we're likely close to a top in prices. Let's hope it pans out and sticks!"
REMEMBER APRIL OF 2016?
Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:
April 1, 2023: $4.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)
April 1, 2022: $4.64/g (U.S. Average: $4.20/g)
April 1, 2021: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
April 1, 2020: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $1.94/g)
April 1, 2019: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)
April 1, 2018: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
April 1, 2017: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
April 1, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)
April 1, 2015: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)
April 1, 2014: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)
YOUR FRIENDS ON THE WEST SIDE ARE PAYING MORE
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tacoma- $4.47/g, up 7.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.39/g.
Seattle- $4.65/g, up 10.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.54/g.
Washington- $4.47/g, up 10.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.37/g.
