More and More Wa Women are Surviving Breast Cancer

October is an important month for Women. October is breast cancer awareness month. It's a disease that more and more women are now surviving and have survived thanks to early detection.

SURVIVAL RATES ARE INCREASING EVERY YEAR

The 5-year relative survival rate for women in the United States with non-metastatic invasive breast cancer is 91%. The 10-year survival rate is 85%. The survival rates for breast cancer vary based on several factors. According to the Washington State Department of Health says the state is among 10 states in the nation where doctors see the highest number of new invasive breast cancer rates for all but two years since 1999.

WHAT STATES HAVE THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES?

According to the Cancer Institute website Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut have the highest breast cancer incidence rates. Nevada, Wyoming and New Mexico and have the lowest incidence rates.

SELF EXAMS AND EARLY DETECTION SAVE LIVES

Officials at Yakima's Ohana Mammography Center say women in their early 20s need to do self exams and have a mammography beginning at age 40 and then every year after that. They say breast cancer has become highly treatable with an increase in people surviving over the past ten years of an average of 85 to 90 percent. October is breast cancer awareness month. For more information contact Ohana Mammography Center at 574-3863 or yakimamemorial.org

