Yakima Man Is Free Exonerated After 26-Years in Prison

It's a rarity but it happened in Yakima Thursday. Murder charges dismissed against a man who spent more than 26-years in prison for the crime he didn't commit.

THE GOOD NEWS COMES AFTER DAYS OF TESTIMONY IN COURT

Following three days of testimony in Yakima County Superior Court in which he was arguing for a new trial charges were dismissed Thursday against now 42-year-old Evaristo Junior Salas. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic dismissed the charges with prejudice so the charges can't be refiled against Salas in the future.

SALAS WAS A YOUNG MAN WHEN HE WAS CONVICTED BUT HE'LL NEVER FACE THE CHARGES AGAIN

Salas was 15-years-old when he was tried as an adult in November 1995 shooting death of Jose Arreola in Sunnyside. Salas claimed he didn't commit the crime. He's now a free man who won't ever face the same charges again.

Salas' defense attorney maintains the state withheld evidence at the time of the trial that could have helped Salas gain his freedom.

YAKIMA COUNTY PROSECUTOR JOE BRUSIC WILL TALK ABOUT THE CASE FRIDAY

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic is expected to talk about the case on KIT's Good Morning Yakima show at 8:15 Friday morning. Don't miss our conversation.

MANY GROUPS ARE IN THE BUSINESS OF HELPING TO FREE THOSE WRONGFULLY CONVICTED

According to the Equal Justice Initiative there are more innocent people behind bars today than ever before in the history of the United States. With the rate of exonerations rising many say it's revealing an unreliable system of criminal justice and a lack of accountability. They say the exonerations undermine the credibility of the system even in the most serious of cases.

Many groups work hard every year to free those wrongfully convicted. One of the most well known organizations is the Innocence Project. Check them on the web;

https://innocenceproject.org

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.