Peace and quiet. Many people are looking for those two things these days with the craziness of life these days in Washington State.

MANY ARE LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO LIVE OR VISIT TO ESCAPE THE RAT RACE

A short drive to 3 different places in the state and you'll find life slows down allowing you to relax. You may have your own favorite stops in the state but many people travel to three different areas to find peace they can't find anywhere else.

packwood KIT News loading...

VISIT PACKWOOD !

The first stop is just over White Pass and it's called Packwood, Washington. During the winter months the small town in the Cascades is the base for hundreds of skiers who enjoy the White Pass Ski area. Small restaurants and plenty of Airbnb's and a motel - it's the second home to many who travel from the west side of the state. During the summer months, it's the takeoff point for a wide variety of peaceful hikes, gold panning, and relaxation. During the spring and late summer, thousands of people travel to Packwood for the annual Packwood Flea Market.

EVER MADE A DRIVE TO DESERT AIRE?

Number two on our list? Desert Aire. It's called Central Washington's best-kept secret. You'll find the relaxing little town 18 miles south of Interstate 90 near the Columbia River. It's hot and dry in the summer, but it's away from traffic and big cities. Those who live there say it has some of the best weather in the state. Many people travel to the city for golf and other activities for the entire family including boating and water skiing.

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

SOAP LAKE/MOSES LAKE: YOU'VE HEARD OF THEM NOW YOU GOTTA MAKE A VISIT

Uniquely different and relaxing. The third city on our list of areas to relax and find peace is Soap Lake. What? Soap Lake? The small town is named after the mineral-rich Soap Lake which attracts thousands of people from around the world every year to soak in the water. Soap Lake officials say even if you don't believe the water is healing you'll still find a very calm way of life in the town. Moses Lake is a growing quiet community in Central Washington home to some of the most relaxing areas in the state with lots of activities, shopping, and great restaurants. If you've passed up the city you must make a stop this summer.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

