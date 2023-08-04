Boil Water Warning Issued After E.coli Found in Water

All customers in the Terrace Heights Water System are being advised to boil water. Yakima County Health District officials say a recent test showed the presence of E.coli bacteria.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE IF YOUR PROPERTY IS IMPACTED

A map of properties connected to the Terrace Heights system can be found at https://www.yakimacounty.us/2784/Yakima-County-Terrace-Heights-Water-Syst.

Health officials say only the properties connected to the Terrace Heights system are impacted by the boil water advisory. It has no impact on those on private wells or on other systems in the Terrace Heights area.

IF YOU'RE IMPACTED YOU'LL NEED TO USE BOTTLED WATER OR BOIL

A press release says "Yakima County Public Services and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Office of Drinking Water are working closely to fix the problem." They say they've flushed the system and increased chlorine levels.

The boil water advisory means many will need to purchase bottled water or boil water for drinking, brushing teeth, dishwashing, preparing food, and making ice. If you're using tap water remember health officials say the water should come to a rolling boil for one minute, and then cooled before using.

OFFICIALS ARE WORKING TO CORRECT THE PROBLEM ASAP

“We are taking action to eliminate the bacteria from the water system. Access to safe and reliable water is the highest priority for Yakima County. Our team is committed to providing rapid response and consistent and useful communication to impacted residents. I encourage anyone with questions to reach out to our team, we are here to help,” says County Commissioner Amanda McKinney District 1.

THERE'S NO WORD ON HOW LONG THE BOIL WATER ADVISORY WILL LAST

The advisory will remain in effect until Yakima County Public Services and DOH are confident the water is safe for consumption. Customers will be notified once satisfactory test results have been received and the advisory is lifted. Updates will be posted on the Yakima County Public Services website. If you have questions, please call Yakima County Public Services at 509-574-2300.

