Firefighters continue the battle today against two big fires burning in the area as they anticipate more gusty winds and hot dry conditions.

ANOTHER DAY OF THE CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 12



Highway 12 remains closed from the top of White Pass to Oak Creek as firefighters try and get a handle on the Rimrock/Retreat Fire started Tuesday afternoon on private property in the Rimrock Retreat/Trout Lodge area. The blaze then spread into the forest with the blaze now burning more than 8,000 acres. US Highway 12 remains closed because of downed power lines, trees, and boulders. All evacuation notices remain in place and there's no estimated time when Highway 12 will reopen.

CAMP GHORMLEY IS NOW EMPTY

Although the camp wasn't threatened , Camp Ghormley was evacuated on Tuesday because of the fire. Fire officials say all campers and staff members were safely evacuated Tuesday. While the fire continues to burn in the forest Firefighters say the resorts, cabins, camps and other uses around Rimrock and Clear Lakes and farther up Highway 12 are not threatened by the blaze. The cause remains under investigation.

THE OTHER FIRE NEAR SELAH IS GROWING AS WELL

Meanwhile the Black Canyon Fire continues to burn north of Selah and it's now more than 10,100 acres. Firefighters aren't reporting any containment on either fire.

Firefighters have been able to protect hundreds of homes in the fire's path. Level 3 Evacuation Orders remain in place for the fire. A press release says Stage 2 Fire Restrictions went into effect on Saturday July 20, banning campfires across the forest, including developed campgrounds and designated Wilderness areas.

