Are All The Redbox Kiosks Dead In Yakima?

Are You Still Able To Use Redbox Kiosks in Yakima?

It’s hard to believe that Redbox has been around since 2002.

I loved the ease of the kiosks, and for a long time they had quite the variety of movies available.

For a brief time, they were even renting and selling video games, and man oh man, I saved a lot of money on those!

video game disc tsm/Timmy! loading...

I worked at Hollywood Video for 2 years, around the same time that the kiosks were popping up all over the valley. Even one was placed across the street from our location.

Several customers asked about Redbox putting us out of business, to which I would say with a smirk, that "our corporate managers do not need any help putting us out of business, they're doing just fine on their own," as history has shown.

inside of a video rental store, counter, and shelves filled with movies. tsm/Timmy! loading...

Personal jabs at my old employer aside, needless to say, I loved both, but the ability to return movies to any box was pretty sweet.

Redbox Files For Bankruptcy

But now with an end of an era, and Redbox filing for bankruptcy, it’s parent company has started liquidating the assets.

So you’ll be seeing less and less of the bright red boxes inside and outside stores.

Several boxes started having fliers taped to them announcing of the impending liquidation.

redbox movie kiosk Bobby Mendoza Jr. loading...

paper flier announcing closing Bobby Mendoza Jr. loading...

Bobby Mendoza Jr. snapped these pictures from the Redbox location inside of the Safeway on Mead.

I visited a set of Redbox kiosks outside of Walgreens on Summitview and 40th Ave. and everything looked good to go and open for business with both the kiosks.

redbox movie kiosks tsm/Timmy! loading...

Can You Still Use Redbox Kiosks?

I could rent or buy several movies, and even had the offer to pick up a reserved disc without any issue.

The issue is, however, that the Redbox.com website (where you'd reserve a flick) is almost inaccessible.

The security certificate for the website appeared to be expired. If you choose to ignore the “Connection is not private” warning, you can access the website, but besides logging in, there is nothing else you can do.

black and pink screen with whitel etters saying red box Redbox.com Screen Capture loading...

On the kiosks that are still working, it appears that you can still rent or purchase films.

movie selections on a kiosk screen tsm/Timmy! loading...

Do so at your own risk, especially renting.

If that kiosk disappears before you’ve returned your disc, that one night rental, may rack up quite the fee and possibly send you to collections.

You've been warned, I saw that happen to many people at Hollywood Video's end.

UPDATE: Yakima Redbox Kiosk Purchase

I visited the Redbox Kiosk at the Walgreens on Summitview and 40th Ave. this morning (7/26) and purchased 6 films. I attempted to sign into my account, but I forgot my password, so I just "Checked Out As Guest".

It only allowed me to purchase 3 films at a time (instead of the 5 that the kiosk cart can hold). I entered my email to receive a receipt, as of 2 hours since the purchase, I have not received one from either of the purchases.

I plan to keep an eye on my bank account, just in case!

6 redbox cases with dvds inside. tsm/Timmy! loading...

