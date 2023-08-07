Pumping Cash? Gas Prices On the Rise Again in WA

Another week of rising gas prices in Yakima have a lot of drivers wondering if the price hikes will ever stop.

PRICES ARE UP IN YAKIMA AGAIN THIS WEEK

Officials at GasBuddy say average gasoline prices in Yakima are up 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy says prices in Yakima are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Wapato is the home to the cheapest gas in the valley at $4.15 per gallon Sunday. The average price in the state of Washington is $4.99 up from $4.97 last week.

DIESEL PRICES ON THE RISE

If you pump diesel the national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.143 per gallon Monday. The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon today.

MAYBE THERE'S SOME HOPE FOR THE FUTURE

"Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries. However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan says there's not such good news for diesel prices which he expects will continue to see price increases in the near future.

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

August 7, 2022: $4.69/g (U.S. Average: $4.01/g)

August 7, 2021: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

August 7, 2020: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 7, 2019: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

August 7, 2018: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

August 7, 2017: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

August 7, 2016: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 7, 2015: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

August 7, 2014: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

August 7, 2013: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.95/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.93/g.

Seattle- $5.11/g, up 6.3 cents per gallon from last week's $5.05/g.

Washington- $4.96/g, up 5.7 cents per gallon from last week's $4.90/g.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State