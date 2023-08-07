Pumping Cash? Gas Prices On the Rise Again in WA
Another week of rising gas prices in Yakima have a lot of drivers wondering if the price hikes will ever stop.
PRICES ARE UP IN YAKIMA AGAIN THIS WEEK
Officials at GasBuddy say average gasoline prices in Yakima are up 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy says prices in Yakima are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Wapato is the home to the cheapest gas in the valley at $4.15 per gallon Sunday. The average price in the state of Washington is $4.99 up from $4.97 last week.
DIESEL PRICES ON THE RISE
If you pump diesel the national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.143 per gallon Monday. The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon today.
MAYBE THERE'S SOME HOPE FOR THE FUTURE
"Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries. However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
De Haan says there's not such good news for diesel prices which he expects will continue to see price increases in the near future.
REMEMBER WHEN?
Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:
August 7, 2022: $4.69/g (U.S. Average: $4.01/g)
August 7, 2021: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)
August 7, 2020: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
August 7, 2019: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)
August 7, 2018: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
August 7, 2017: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
August 7, 2016: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
August 7, 2015: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)
August 7, 2014: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
August 7, 2013: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tacoma- $4.95/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.93/g.
Seattle- $5.11/g, up 6.3 cents per gallon from last week's $5.05/g.
Washington- $4.96/g, up 5.7 cents per gallon from last week's $4.90/g.
