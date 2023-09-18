Good news if you're filling the tank this week. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.60 per gallon Monday.

DIESEL PRICES ARE UP THIS WEEK

According to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima, prices are 14.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. If you pump diesel the national average price of diesel has is up 9.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon.

YOU KNOW WHERE TO FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS IN THE VALLEY?

GasBuddy officials say the cheapest station in the valley was priced at $3.75 per gallon in Wapato.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83 per gallon Monday.

THERE'S HOPE FOR CHEAPER GAS IN THE FUTURE

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says we should start to see drops in prices with the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline. However he says "if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we're entering maintenance season with less availability capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset."

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

September 18, 2022: $4.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

September 18, 2021: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

September 18, 2020: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 18, 2019: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 18, 2018: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 18, 2017: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

September 18, 2016: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 18, 2015: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

September 18, 2014: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

September 18, 2013: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

OTHER DRIVERS OTHER AREAS

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.95/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.97/g.

Seattle- $5.15/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $5.18/g.

Washington- $4.99/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $5.02/g.

