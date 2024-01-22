A meeting is set for Tuesday to talk about downtown parking and a big crowd is expected. Many people who live and work in downtown are looking for answers after the city placed a hold on parking enforcement in the downtown area in December last year.

The council is holding an informational study session on parking at 5:30 pm Tuesday at the Bank of America building at 101 North 2nd Street.

In 2023 city officials thought they had the parking problems solved by adopting a parking plan developed by downtown business owners Joe Mann, Ben HIttle and Steve Mercy. But the plan hit a snag when many who work in downtown complained the parking fees were too expensive.

Under the plan the city increased the cost of paid parking spaces downtown to raise money to help maintain the parking lots. Yakima City Council member Matt Brown says the paid spaces were increased from $40 to $50 each month. However many employees found the costs too high and complained to city officials. As a result the city decided in December of last year to suspend parking enforcement for 60 days until a better solution can be found. City officials will be looking for answers Tuesday.

