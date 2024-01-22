The Wait Is Almost Over Tri-Cities…It’s Finally Back!

If there is one thing that rings true about Tri-Cities...we like our food. We lament the restaurants we don't have. We line up around the block (and then some) when a new restaurant opens. We also get excited when a familiar place brings something new, or something back that was popular.

This isn't an article lamenting, nor are we getting a new burger place (at least not that I know of). This is about a restaurant with eleven locations in Tri-Cities bringing back a menu item that was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020 McDonald's introduced the Double Big Mac. It was 4 beef patties, extra 'special sauce' along with the standard lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun. When the pandemic hit, and menus everywhere were pared down, the Double Big Mac was a quick casualty.

It was announced by 'The Golden Arches' a couple weeks ago that the popular, though short lived, burger was coming back after a four year hiatus.

The burger hits nationwide this Wednesday January 24th. I spoke with a representative for the local McDonald's franchises and at all 11 Tri-Cities locations it will be available Thursday January 25th. The burger has been available in Canada and the UK before making it's long awaited return to the U.S.

Guess it's time to update the legendary jingle to include two more all beef patties...

If you plan you get your on January 25th, prepare for a bot of a wait in the drive-thru as it's expected to draw a lot of attention from burger lovers.