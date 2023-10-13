If you've been waiting for more flights out of Yakima your waiting is over next month. An early morning flight will land at the Yakima Air Terminal McAllister Field along with a late night return flight.

MONTHS OF TALKS WITH ALASKA AIRLINES PAID OFF

Airport Director Rob Hodgman says months of talks earlier this year were successful. He says the airport has signed a contract with Alaska Airlines for the return of an early morning flight to Yakima starting on November 17 allowing more people to fly during the holidays. Hodgman says the early morning flight will be coupled with a late evening return flight to the Yakima Airport McAllister Field. He says the flight may arrive in Yakima around midnight but he says at least you'll be able to fly back to Yakima.

THE AIRPORT MANAGER SAYS HE WELCOMES BOTH FLIGHTS BECAUSE MANY PEOPLE HAVE REQUESTED THE FLIGHTS .

It's something that Yakima residents have been hoping would happen.

Talks with the airline started last year soon after Alaska Airlines cut flights reducing the schedule to one flight a day into Yakima in the early afternoon. Many Yakima residents find that flight time doesn't allow for a connecting flight at SEATAC Airport. That changes next month thanks to an air service agreement.

COULD YAKIMA BECOME A REGIONAL AIRPORT?

Hodgman says Yakima is still being considered to become a regional airport for the state of Washington to help with crowding issues at SEATAC. A new work group is expected to release a report in July of next year. If Yakima is named a regional airport Hodgman says the city would have to talk about the possibility of the construction of a new airport terminal and another runway.

