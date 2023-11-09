As it gets colder out, leaving your car unattended to warm up could have some negative consequences. The Yakima Sheriff's department says that two cars in Toppenish were stolen earlier this week while warming up (pictures).

IS IT ILLEGAL TO WARM UP YOUR VEHICLE IN YOUR DRIVEWAY?

In Washington leaving your car running on the street is against the law but it is legal if it's on your own property. But if you do that it won't make you less of a victim. During the summer months the number of stolen vehicles drop but when it gets cold the numbers climb with an average of 200 vehicles stolen during the winter months. Every year the city sees a total of 500 to 700 vehicles stolen.

Get our free mobile app

THE NUMBERS SPIKE BIG TIME IN THE FALL AND WINTER MONTHS

Many of the vehicles are while they're running because the thieves find unlocked vehicles in driveways. But mid-summer months are also popular for stolen cars it's just that the numbers don't spike like they do in the fall the winter months.

LOCK YOUR DOOR OR GET A REMOTE STARTER

Yakima Police say many people know auto theft is a problem so they lock car doors. But others are careless and that leads to theft.

Police recommend you get an extra set of keys or a remote starter. The remote starter average between $100 and $200.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)