Hundreds of Vehicles Stolen In Yakima Many During This Time of Year
As it gets colder out, leaving your car unattended to warm up could have some negative consequences. The Yakima Sheriff's department says that two cars in Toppenish were stolen earlier this week while warming up (pictures).
IS IT ILLEGAL TO WARM UP YOUR VEHICLE IN YOUR DRIVEWAY?
In Washington leaving your car running on the street is against the law but it is legal if it's on your own property. But if you do that it won't make you less of a victim. During the summer months the number of stolen vehicles drop but when it gets cold the numbers climb with an average of 200 vehicles stolen during the winter months. Every year the city sees a total of 500 to 700 vehicles stolen.
THE NUMBERS SPIKE BIG TIME IN THE FALL AND WINTER MONTHS
Many of the vehicles are while they're running because the thieves find unlocked vehicles in driveways. But mid-summer months are also popular for stolen cars it's just that the numbers don't spike like they do in the fall the winter months.
LOCK YOUR DOOR OR GET A REMOTE STARTER
Yakima Police say many people know auto theft is a problem so they lock car doors. But others are careless and that leads to theft.
Police recommend you get an extra set of keys or a remote starter. The remote starter average between $100 and $200.
