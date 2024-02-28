Concerned About Mail Delivery in Yakima? Big Meeting Wednesday

Yakima County Commissioners are concerned about a proposal by the US Postal Service to move some operations out of the processing and distribution center that could impact the way mail is delivered in the county.

THE MEETING IS SET FOR 3:00 PM WEDNESDAY AT THE YAKIMA CONVENTION CENTER

The Yakima County Commissioners signed a letter on February 22 to the Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer of the United States Postal Service regarding "concerns on the timeliness of mail being processed in the County."
USPS officials say if some operations are removed from Yakima the local facility would be modernized.

THE PROPOSED CHANGES ARE PART OF A MODERNIZATION PLAN

The proposal is part of the ten-year Delivering for America plan “to provide prompt, reliable, and efficient mail and package shipping services to all Americans- regardless of where they live-and at affordable rates.”  It was announced in 2021.

MAIL PROCESSING UNDER REVIEW IN YAKIMA

According to a news release one of the ways "USPS intends to achieve this objective is through the Mail Processing Facility Review. The Yakima post office is currently under review in Washington State’s 4th Congressional District." Commissioner Kyle Kurtis says "Yakima County depends on the Postal Service for timely delivery of mail and today we write with deep concerns regarding the United States Postal Service (USPS) proposed changes to the Yakima processing facility and the timeliness of processing and delivering of mail in Yakima County."

WILL YOU ATTEND THE MEETING?

You are invited to a meeting Wednesday to hear more about the proposal. The public forum on Wednesday, February 28th is set for 3:00 PM at the Yakima Convention Center.
