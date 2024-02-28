Yakima County Commissioners are concerned about a proposal by the US Postal Service to move some operations out of the processing and distribution center that could impact the way mail is delivered in the county.

THE MEETING IS SET FOR 3:00 PM WEDNESDAY AT THE YAKIMA CONVENTION CENTER

The Yakima County Commissioners signed a letter on February 22 to the Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer of the United States Postal Service regarding "concerns on the timeliness of mail being processed in the County."

USPS officials say if some operations are removed from Yakima the local facility would be modernized.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

THE PROPOSED CHANGES ARE PART OF A MODERNIZATION PLAN

The proposal is part of the ten-year Delivering for America plan “to provide prompt, reliable, and efficient mail and package shipping services to all Americans- regardless of where they live-and at affordable rates.” It was announced in 2021.

MAIL PROCESSING UNDER REVIEW IN YAKIMA

According to a news release one of the ways "USPS intends to achieve this objective is through the Mail Processing Facility Review. The Yakima post office is currently under review in Washington State’s 4th Congressional District." Commissioner Kyle Kurtis says "Yakima County depends on the Postal Service for timely delivery of mail and today we write with deep concerns regarding the United States Postal Service (USPS) proposed changes to the Yakima processing facility and the timeliness of processing and delivering of mail in Yakima County."

Mail sorter, letter carrier, and clerks Elvret Barnes // Flickr loading...

WILL YOU ATTEND THE MEETING?

You are invited to a meeting Wednesday to hear more about the proposal. The public forum on Wednesday, February 28th is set for 3:00 PM at the Yakima Convention Center.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)