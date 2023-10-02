The Capitol Theatre Town Hall Series with Dr. Sue Varma in Yakima

The Capitol Theatre Town Hall Series with Dr. Sue Varma in Yakima

Capitol Theatre, Google Maps, Dr Sue Varma

Capitol Theatre Town Hall Series - Dr. Sue Varma October 18th

Dr. Sue Varma at the Capitol Theatre on October 18th - The second speaker in the sold-out Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series.

Dr. Sue Varma is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and was the first medical director and attending psychiatrist at the World Trade Center Mental Health Program at NYU Langone, where she treated first responders and civilians impacted by 9/11.

She was part of a groundbreaking national campaign on mental health called “Stop the Stigma,” and was nominated for a Sharecare Emmy for this work. She is the author of the highly anticipated forthcoming book, Practical Optimism, a tangible pathway to boosting health, happiness, resilience, success, and longevity.

