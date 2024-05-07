Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says so far this year 37 people have died of overdoses many a victim of the killer fentanyl.

THE COUNCIL WILL APPROVE A RESOLUTION THAT COULD BRING HELP TO YAKIMA

When the Yakima City Council meets Tuesday council members will vote on a resolution authorizing the Johnson & Johnson opioid settlement which has resulted in a $650 million payment to the state of Washington. That money will be given to cities to help fight the opioid/fentanyl epidemic and that could mean thousands of dollars for the city of Yakima and other cities in the valley like Sunnyside and Grandview.

sunnyside-police-23 loading...

A SPECIAL PROGRAM TO HELP KIDS IN DOMESTIC SITUATIONS

The council will also vote on a resolution authorizing a memorandum of understanding between the Yakima Police Department, the Yakima School District, and Education Services District 105 to implement a “Handle with Care” program. It's a program that started in 2021. Officers identify children who are in a home when they respond to a domestic situation. The department then contacts the Yakima School District with the name of the student who may need help. District officials and counselors can then help the student.

YOU CAN BE THERE IN PERSON OR WATCH THE MEETING ON ZOOM

The meeting starts at 5:30 pm. You can attend the meeting at Yakima City Hall. The meeting will be held via Zoom and in person at Yakima City Hall, 129 N. 2nd Street.

Live public comment on agenda items via Zoom is available. Click Public Comment | City Council (yakimawa.gov) for instructions and a Public Comment Request Form.

DON'T HAVE A COMPUTER?



Another option is to call in and listen to the meeting:

Dial 1-253-215-8782

When prompted for the meeting ID enter 94251421809

When prompted for the participant ID enter #

When prompted for the meeting passcode enter 097901

The May 7th Yakima City Council regular meeting will air live at 5:30 pm on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum Channel 194, and stream live at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens