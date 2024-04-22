Every year in the Yakima valley people prepare for what could be a tough fire season and this year is no different. In fact West Valley Firefighters are preparing for what could be a very hot, dry, fire filled summer and they're hoping you are prepared.

IT'S SUPPOSED TO BE A VERY DRY YEAR WITH A LACK OF SNOWPACK

The state has declared a drought emergency because of the lack of snow in the mountains with snow pack currently at 63% of normal.

Knowing all that officials with the West Valley Fire Department are holding a special Wildfire Preparedness Day on Sunday, April 21 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Beetles Bring Devastation And Extreme Fire Danger to Southern California Forests Getty Images loading...

FIREFIGHTERS WILL EVEN MAKE A VISIT TO YOUR HOME



Firefighters say the goal is to get homeowners some important information to help protect properties. the event will be held at Fire Station 54 at 11 North Fork Road in the Tampico area. Firefighters are offering a special home/property inspection to give homeowners ways they can protect properties in case of a big wildfire and to make it wildfire ready.

Wildfire North Of Los Angeles Burns Structures Getty Images loading...

SOME BRUSH FIRES HAVE ALREADY HAPPENED SO BE CAREFUL WHEN BURNING OUTSIDE

West Valley Firefighters say they've already seen a number of brush fires from people who were conducting controlled burns that went out of control in windy conditions. They say because of the dry weather this early in the spring the fires are larger than usual at this time of year. They ask that if you are doing any outdoor burning remember you'll need a permit and plenty of ways you can stop the fire from getting out of control.

