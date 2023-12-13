Smoke Pot? Buying Guns? Some New WA Laws Impacting You Next Year

Unsplash photo

The new year brings a host of new laws in Washington State which includes more money for those who make minimum wage. The raise and other new laws and changes are the result of work by the 2023 Washington legislature.

STATE OFFICIALS SAY THREE NEW LAWS WILL IMPACT A MAJORITY OF PEOPLE IN WA

State officials say three new laws will impact a majority of people if they make minimum wage or want to buy a gun or use marijuana.
If you make minimum wage you'll get a raise of 3.4% on January 1, 2024. That means if you make $15.74 an hour you'll soon make $16.28.

Ingram Publishing
LOOKS LIKE YOU'LL BE SHELLING OUT MORE FROM YOUR PAYCHECK

Other changes for workers in the new year include an increase of 4.9% in average workers' compensation premiums. In other words employees and other workers will jointly have to shell out an extra $65 every year for all full time employees.

SMOKE POT? LOOKING FOR A JOB IN 2024?

Washington officials say the state, in 2024 will join California and Nevada in banning pre-employment screening for cannabis. However that law doesn't impact specific safety-related jobs like police officers and airline pilots who must still face pre-employment screenings.

Getty Images
THE LAW ALLOWS POT SCREENING ONCE YOU'RE HIRED

After a person is hired however the new law in 2024 in Washington state does not bar cannabis screening so if an employer suspects use, an employee could then be tested. The law simply allows some employers to continue a drug-free workplace.

MAYBE A NEW GUN PURCHASE FOR 2024? 

If you're in the market for a new gun in 2024 in Washington State you'll have to deal with a change. The new law requires a 10-day waiting period before you can purchase a new firearm. You'll also have to show proof you've taken a safety training program within the last five years before you will be able to take the gun home. It's a big change for those who support gun rights and the ability to purchase a gun in Washington State.

Reesha Cosby
