You are invited to a special event at the Goldendale Observatory this weekend when the observatory will celebrate its 50th year of operations.

In 1980 the observatory was purchased by Washington State Parks which is holding the event Saturday, October 14 starting at 2:00 pm. If you've never visited the event is free and will feature light refreshments, speakers, educational programming, live views of the "sun streamed from the solar telescope to big screens and replays of that morning’s annular eclipse."

If you go you'll need your Discover Pass to park at the observatory however shuttles will be available to and from Goldendale High School between 1:30 pm and 4:30 p.m. for the event.

A press release says the Goldendale Observatory "houses one of the largest publicly accessible telescopes in the nation."

In in the 1960's four amateur astronomers with Clark College built the current 24-inch Cassegrain telescope. State park officials say a stopover in Goldendale led the 4 designers to meet with the towns mayor and make the decision to build the telescope in the town. The building opened Oct. 13, of 1973.

Goldendale Observatory State Park Heritage Site

1602 Observatory Dr.

Goldendale, WA 98620

Shuttles will run to the Observatory from Goldendale High School, 525 E. Simcoe Dr. during the anniversary event. Please call State Parks’ East Columbia Gorge area office at (509) 773-3141 for more information.

