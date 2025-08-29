The Benton County Mosquito Control District (BCMC) has confirmed the first detection of West Nile Virus in 2025.

The Virus Was Found in Samples on the Columbia River in Kennewick and Richland.

While no human or animal cases have been reported, the Benton Franklin Health District is urging everyone to beware of mosquitoes. The Washington State Department of Health advises avoiding mosquito bites. Use mosquito repellent.

What Is West Nile Virus, and How Does It Spread?

West Nile virus is a virus carried by mosquitos that can cause serious, even fatal, illness in humans and animals. In 1999, West Nile virus first appeared in the United States in New York City. The virus spread rapidly throughout the country and was first detected in Washington in 2002.

Each Year, More Than 1,200 People Become Severely Ill, and More Than 120 Die.

The virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, after feeding on birds that carry the virus. It is NOT spread by direct contact with infected people or animals.The virus attacks the central nervous system. If a person is bit by a mosquito infected with West Nile virus, they are at risk of becoming infected.

People over the age of 60 years and people with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease are at greater risk of serious illness if they become infected with WNV.

The Best Way to Protect Yourself Is to Avoid Mosquito Bites.

• Drain sources of standing water around your home.

• When outside, use an EPA-approved insect repellent.

• Wear long sleeves, pants, and a hat when mosquitoes are present.

Did you know mosquitoes are the world's deadliest creature?

