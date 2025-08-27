Great News! Updated Pet Policy For WA Ferries In 2026

Well, isn't this great news? The Washington Department of Transportation is updating its pet policy for 2026. And, in this update, dogs on leashes will NOW be allowed in all passnger areas, except onboard food galleys.

That's Right, You'll NOW be able to Take Your Pet Dog on the Ferry.

This is excellent news for folks who cant' endure being without their furry companions. It's important to note that other pets must be in a crate or carrier. Service animals are welcome everywhere, as required by law. Livestock must stay in appropriate enclosures at all times.

Based on customer feedback, and in noting other policies with pets, WSDOT came up with the following rules for pets in the passenger cabins of their ferries:

Big dogs must stay on the floor, not on seats. Small dogs should be on their owner's lap or in a carrier.

Owners must control their pets and clean up after them.

Crews may direct owners to move pets to a motor vehicle or outside deck if needed for safety or bad behavior.

All other pets must stay in a crate or carrier, except service animals.

For Now, This Is a Trial. There Will Be a Final Review in February 2026.

Currently passengers with pets are allowed to board from inside the passenger terminal areas where overhed loading is in place at:

• Bainbridge Island

• Bremerton

• Edmonds

• Kingston

• Seattle

If you have questions about the WSDOT Pet Policy on ferries, please contact the WSF ADA Accessibility Coordinator at 206-515-3437, or, at wsdotada@wsdot.wa.gov.

