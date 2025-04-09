WA Named a Top Destination for Fun-Seekers! Do You Agree?

If you've lived in WA for long, you can't deny there is plenty to enjoy here, especially if you enjoy the outdoors. But would you consider WA one of the most FUN States in the nation?

With that question in mind, a report from High 5 Casino has revealed the most fun states in the U.S.

Washington has taken the #4 spot as the most fun state in the nation.

They looked at all sorts of things, and it turns out we’re sitting pretty at 5th for 'Work and Environment' – good jobs and a decent pace, it seems.

Plus, we’re 8th for 'Community and Environment,' which makes sense with our friendly folks and (mostly!) lovely weather.

How about our vast array of small, secluded towns in WA State that are wonderful to visit when you just need a break from the hustle and bustle?

But here’s a kicker: We boast three stunning national parks! Only a handful of states have more natural beauty packed within their borders. Don't even get me started on what beautiful beaches we have here in WA State!

As High 5 Casino themselves put it, with our parks, a bit of casino fun, and a solid work scene, it’s easy to see why we rank so high.

And there is also the fact that we care about our mental and physical health here in WA State. It's easier to be fun and have fun when you feel good!

Do you know what I love most about Washington? It’s the incredible variety. One day, I can be hiking through lush, evergreen mountains, surrounded by that crisp, clean air and breathtaking beauty – perfect for a bit of skiing in the winter, too!

Then, just a few hours east, it's a whole different world: wide-open desert plateaus, charming rural communities, and rolling hills covered in vineyards. The contrast is just amazing!

So, what do you think? Does Washington's mix of opportunity, community, and stunningly diverse landscapes sound like a recipe for fun to you? I certainly think so!

Send me an app chat and tell me what you love about living in Washington State.

Get our free mobile app

Escape the City: 7 Relaxing Hidden Gems You Can Only find in Washington State Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby