Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help to locate two missing, endangered men.

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A Silver Alert was activated on behalf of the San Juan County Sheriff's Office for Kent Sawyer. He was last seen on Tuesday, September 1 at 6 pm. Sawyer went for a walk on Mount Woodland Road, in Eastsound and didn't return.

Kent Sawyer is 87-years old

Height: 6'-3"

Weight: 170 pounds

Hair: White

Kent Sawyer was wearing jeans, a white shirt and a blue sweatshirt. According to WSP, his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. If you see Kent Sawyer Call 9-1-1.

Read More: Benton County Added to Wildfire State of Emergency

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Also Missing, is Simon Gobina. He's 35-years-old and Went Missing From Kent

Simon was last seen on Sunday, August 30th at 1:20 am in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue South. He does NOT have a vehicle, and may need assistance getting home.

Height: 5'-9"

Weight: 200 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Simon wearing a black jacket, red and white shorts, sneakers, and a black baseball hat. Due to concerns for his health and safety, authorities consider Simon Gobina to be at risk. If you see Simon, call 9-1-1 immediately. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Simon Gobina, please contact the Kent Police Department at 253-856-5600.

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