Fire Danger in Benton County Designated Moderate

Benton County has announced the fire danger forecast for residents is moderate until further notice. That means any residential burning is not permitted at this time in city limits within the county or in adjacent areas.

A Moderate designation means some wildfires may be expected. Expect moderate flame length and rate of spread. Control is usually not difficult and light to moderate mop-up can be expected. Although controlled burning can be done without creating a hazard, routine caution should be taken.

If you would like more clarification regarding burning restrictions you should contact the Benton Clean Air Agency at 509-783-1304.

