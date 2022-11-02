Burned Body Found in Wapato Orchard

(Wapato,WA) -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is reporting a body was found inside a burning car located in an orchard in Wapato. This happened Tuesday off the 2500 block of Riggs Rd.

Get our free mobile app

Once on the scene, authorities discovered the vehicle in question on fire. After the fire was extinguished, deputies were able to see a body in the vehicle. Detectives were called out along with our crime scene investigator to process the crime scene.

The body was given to the coroner and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the identity of the person and the manner of death. Currently, this case is being investigated as a homicide. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Det. Williams at (509)574-2569