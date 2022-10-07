2 Long Lost Items Quietly Back On Tri-Cities Taco Bell Menu

There are fans of fast food, and then there are fans of Taco Bell. They should be rejoicing because two long lost items have quietly suck back on the menu in Tri-Cities.

What Taco Bell Items Are Back?

The first item was brought back in the spring temporarily, but Taco Bell had issues with stock because it was so popular. According to reports the demand was 7 times the original levels. Taco Bell announced they would bring it back but would have to make more first. They must have wanted to be quiet because they are back on the menu.

What Other Item Is Back At Taco Bell?

Mexican Pizza is not the only thing back on the menu. If you notice, the Toasted Chedder Chalupa is also back, this time they have not said for how long. It probably won't last forever so get it while you can. Before you go, there is 1 more item that was just announced coming in November.

What New Taco Bell Item Is Coming November?

On November 17th, the Enchirito will be back by popular demand.

