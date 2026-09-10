Stolen Semi Crashes Into Police Cars, Injures Four Everett Officers
Four Everett police officers were injured Thursday after a suspected stolen semi crashed into multiple police cars.
An Employee Called to Report His Truck Was Stolen
Police responded to the call at about 6:21 am Thursday, after an employee called to report his semi was stolen from Safeway at 1715 Broadway. Snohomish County Deputies saw the truck cruising onto Southbound I-5.
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The Truck Exited I-5 Into Silver Lake
While deputies attempted to stop the truck near Silver Lake Road and 116th PL SE, the semi driver began ramming patrol cars, attempting to vade capture. According to the police department:
An Everett officer was in the area on an unrelated call for service when his vehicle was struck by the semi truck while he was seated inside of it.
As additional law enforcement officers responded to the scene, the driver of the stolen semi continued crashing into patrol cruisers trying to escape.
The Semi Eventually Stopped in the 1100 Block of Andrew Slater Road
That's where the suspect driver (a man in his 30's) was apprehended, and is in custody.
Four Everett police officers were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The investigation is continuing, and police will provide additional details at a later time.
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