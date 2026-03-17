The Washington State Department of Health is extending availability of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunizations for infants through April 30th.

The Extension for RSV Immunizations Is Due to an Elevation of Positive RSV Cases

It’s the leading cause of infant hospitalization and results in 6,000 to 10,000 deaths among older adults each year.

This extension will allow parents and caregivers more time to protect babies who haven't yet received RSV protection.

“Our hope is that by extending the administration period for RSV immunizations, we can continue to keep babies out of the hospital while disease activity is still high,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH. “If you have an infant younger than 8 months or a higher-risk toddler between 8 and 19 months old who hasn’t gotten immunized against RSV this season, talk to your child’s health care provider as soon as you can about RSV protection.”

RSV Hospitalization Rates Among in WA Infants Under 1-Year Are at the Highest

Infants and toddlers remain in the highest risk group. RSV is mainly prevalent in daycare/schools, and households with kids. Hospitalization rates have peaked at approximately 26 per 100,000 in January.

Read More: Health Officials Warning: Measles Risk Growing in Washington

What is RSV? How Do You Get It?

Respiratory syncytial virus, is a common illness that affects the nose, throat, and lungs. For infants and older adults, RSV can lead to severe illness and long-term effects. In fact, it’s the leading cause of infant hospitalization and results in 6,000 to 10,000 deaths among older adults each year. Luckily, RSV protection is available.

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You can get RSV by having the virus touvh your eyes, nose, or mouth when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Touchin a surface that has the virus on it, such as a doorknob, and then touching your face. People with RSV are conbtagious for 3 to 8 days.

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