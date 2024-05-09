Group Takes Credit for Destruction of Portland Police Vehicles

A self-described anarchist group is taking credit for torching Portland Police Vehicles.

The group called Rachel Corrie's Ghost Brigade has claimed responsibility for setting fire to more than 15 vehicles belonging to the Portland Police Department. The group said it was to prevent officers from clearing protesters at a Portland State University building.

According to a statement by the Portland Police Bureau, on May 2nd at 1:55 am, Police were dispatched to assist Portland Fire & Rescue at the Police Training Division. Upon arrival, they found at least 15 vehicles burning in a fenced training area. Firefighters extinguished the fires. No injuries were reported.

Rachel Corrie was a U.S. peace activist from Olympia, WA who died in 2003.

Rachel was killed by an Israeli armored bulldozer that crushed her. She was trying to block it from demolishing Palestinian homes in Gaza. Her father, Craig Corrie, said his daughter would not have approved of the self-proclaimed anarchist group to use her name.

Along with the destroyed police vehicles, the PSU library was vandalized, and several businesses on Southwest Broadway Street were also damaged. The Portland Police Bureau is continuing to investigate.

