Attention Book Lovers! You're invited to the Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries (FOL) HUGE Fall Used Book Sale.

The book sale runs from Wednesday, September 24th through Sunday, September 28th at Mid-Columbia Libraries' Kennewick branch, at 1620 South Union Street in Kennewick. All proceeds benefit Mid-Columbia Libraries.

The pre-sale for FOL members only is Tuesday, Sept 23 from 3 pm to 7 pm. The cost of a membership is $5 a year, and new members can sign up in-person or online at midcolumbialibraries.org/FOL.

• The book sale is open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm every day from Wednesday, through Sunday.

• Customers are encouraged to bring their own box or bag. Debit and credit card payments are accepted.

New friends Are Always Welcome to Join Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries.

Friends are kept up-to-date with a newsletter, can serve as officers when openings occur, and may volunteer at any time.

Community members can also support the FOL by becoming a member or making a donation. Funds support library performers, programs, and more. Volunteers can contact Sarah Wright at mysarahj@gmail.com for opportunities and information. FOL will not accept book donations until after Oct. 14. More info is available at midcolumbialibraries.org/FOL.

