Join The Excitement: Pasco’s Fall Festival Kicks Off This Weekend!

Everyone is invited to have fun at Pasco's Fall Festival this weekend!

The Fall Festival kicks off on Thursday with a FREE movie at Fairchild Cinemas in Pasco at 6 pm.

On Saturday, The Pasco Fall Festival cotinues with FREE fun at Volunteer Park with all things Halloween!

• From 1pm-4pm everyone is invited to the fun at Volunteer Park in Pasco.

Halloween goodies, thrilling inflatables, FREE face painting and endless fun for the whole family is promised at Volunteer Park in Pasco.

From all the sweet treats for the kids to all the exciting games for the entire family, the fun takes place THIS weekend in Pasco, at Volunteer Park.

Obstacle courses for the kids, live music for the grown ups, and more, there's something for everyone THIS weekend in Pasco at Volunteer Park.

