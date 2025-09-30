This is a situation that could have turned out very different.

A three-year old boy was playing in his family's front yard in Grant County on Monday evening, when he found a live hand grenade. It happened in the 600 block of Willard Street in Hartline.

The Boy Brought the Live Grenade Inside the Home to His Parents.

The parents took the grenade from the boy and called 9-1-1 immediately. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office:

Patrol deputies asked for the WSP bomb squad to assist. Bomb techs determined the grenade was live, then carefully removed the device to a rural area north of Hartline and disposed of it.

Also Read: Clocked at 108-mph? Slow Down, What's Your Hurry? What's the Fine?

After investigation, it was determined that the grenade was a type used in World War II. It had been exposed to the elements for quite some time. It's not known how long the grenade was in the family's yard, or how it got there.

Get our free mobile app

I'm so glad everyone is safe. What a scary situation.

LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes? Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state. Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz