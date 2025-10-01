A Coulee City man is behind bars after allegedly threatening people with a handgun.

The 70-Year Old Man Made Threats to Kill and Pointed a Pistol at People.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 6 pm while people were helping the man's wife move out of a home on Largent Street.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Gerald Holcomb is accused of making threats to kill 5 people while pointing a pistol at them.

Holcolm Refused to Obey Commands to Exit the Home.

At first Holcolm refused to come outside, but shortly after, he surrendered to Grant County Deputies. No shots were fired. And no one was injured in the incident.

Holcolm was taken into custody and transported to the Grant County Jail for investigation five counts of first-degree assault.

