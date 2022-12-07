FREE BOATS: Can You Transform These Eyesores in Washington & Oregon?

How does that old boat owner joke go? The two happiest days of boat ownership are the day you buy it and the day you sell it. In the cases, I’m about to present to you the saying might go something like, "get it off my lawn…I just want it gone”. In other words, these boats are FREE.

You see these eyesores in yards all over Washington and Oregon.

The free boats your about to see were once someone’s pride and joy, they were things of beauty and created memories for many families and owners, but in the end, they were neglected and put out to the pasture. Now, their last hope is to be rescued by someone with a lot of time and money to restore them to their original glory and seaworthiness. Are you that person?

Below is a list with pictures of 6 free boats you can claim for free in Washington or Oregon (as of this writing). I’ve included images of their current condition and what they might have looked like when they were in good shape. Click on the links for availability status. Again, these boats have been offered up for FREE – basically, if you can haul it away, it’s yours.

Boat #1

1976 35Ft Uniflite in Woodburn, Oregon

Current Condition:

Photo: free-boat.com Photo: free-boat.com loading...

Photo: free-boat.com Photo: free-boat.com loading...

What it might look like restored:

Photo: boat.ag Photo: boat.ag loading...

Photo: boat.ag Photo: boat.ag loading...

Boat #2

The 1970s 20' MFG Trihull in Selma, Oregon

Photo: free-boats.com Photo: free-boats.com loading...

What it might look like after restoration:

Photo: bid.repocast.com Photo: bid.repocast.com loading...

Boat #3

1950 42’ Chris Craft Catalina in Seattle, Washington

Current condition:

Photo: free-boats.com Photo: free-boats.com loading...

The model below depicts what it looked like new. This boat could be worth up to $70,000 after restoration.

Photo: Ebay Photo: Ebay loading...

Boat #4

2455 Bayliner Sunbridge in Woodinville, Washington

Current condition:

Photo: free-boat.com Photo: free-boat.com loading...

What it looked like during its glory days.

Photo: smartmarineguide.com Photo: smartmarineguide.com loading...

Boat #5

32' Luhrs Flybridge in Olympia, Washington

Current Condition:

Photo: free-boats.com Photo: free-boats.com loading...

What it could look like restored:

photo: powerboats.com photo: powerboats.com loading...

Boat #6

1989 Bayliner Capri 22 in Grapeview, Washington

Out of all of the free boats listed this one is in the best condition:

Photo: free-boats.com Photo: free-boats.com loading...

What it could look like partially restored:

Photo: allseasonspowersportsinc.com Photo: allseasonspowersportsinc.com loading...

To see the long list of available free boats from Washington, Oregon, and around the country HERE.