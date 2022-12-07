FREE BOATS: Can You Transform These Eyesores in Washington & Oregon?
How does that old boat owner joke go? The two happiest days of boat ownership are the day you buy it and the day you sell it. In the cases, I’m about to present to you the saying might go something like, "get it off my lawn…I just want it gone”. In other words, these boats are FREE.
You see these eyesores in yards all over Washington and Oregon.
The free boats your about to see were once someone’s pride and joy, they were things of beauty and created memories for many families and owners, but in the end, they were neglected and put out to the pasture. Now, their last hope is to be rescued by someone with a lot of time and money to restore them to their original glory and seaworthiness. Are you that person?
Below is a list with pictures of 6 free boats you can claim for free in Washington or Oregon (as of this writing). I’ve included images of their current condition and what they might have looked like when they were in good shape. Click on the links for availability status. Again, these boats have been offered up for FREE – basically, if you can haul it away, it’s yours.
Boat #1
1976 35Ft Uniflite in Woodburn, Oregon
Current Condition:
What it might look like restored:
Boat #2
The 1970s 20' MFG Trihull in Selma, Oregon
What it might look like after restoration:
Boat #3
1950 42’ Chris Craft Catalina in Seattle, Washington
Current condition:
The model below depicts what it looked like new. This boat could be worth up to $70,000 after restoration.
Boat #4
2455 Bayliner Sunbridge in Woodinville, Washington
Current condition:
What it looked like during its glory days.
Boat #5
32' Luhrs Flybridge in Olympia, Washington
Current Condition:
What it could look like restored:
Boat #6
1989 Bayliner Capri 22 in Grapeview, Washington
Out of all of the free boats listed this one is in the best condition:
What it could look like partially restored:
To see the long list of available free boats from Washington, Oregon, and around the country HERE.
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore