What a Sweet Surprise: Franz Bakery Outlet Open in Richland

I remember shopping at a Franz Bakery Outlet on Columbia Drive in Kennewick. I was disappointed to learn that the bakery outlet closed a while back. However, to my surprise, driving by the other night, I spotted a Franz Bakery Outlet sign at the Safeway strip mall in Richland.

The store, on George Washington Way, is loaded with goodies! From all kinds of bread, buns, rolls, to cookies, pies, and more.

Who Doesn't Love a Bargain? Be Sure To Check Out The Wall of Values!

While you're already getting a deal on all your favorite bread, rolls, and cookies, Franz Outlet Stores has the Wall of Values. Items are available for as little as $1.50. I'll be checking out the Wall every visit! And, Franz Bakery Outlet offers customers another surprise!

I know I'm not the only Franz Bakery Outlet fan. Check out some reviews:

Love this bakery!! Such great prices, the to ladies that work there are very nice!! The Kady with the dark hair and glasses is usually the one there everytime I go and she's always making sure that I know what bread or treat is on mega sale. She always greets me with a smile and talks to my kids and tells which breads she likes or if I've never tried one she give me her opinion. I'm just bummed they moved to Richland since that'll be a a long drive just for bread but I'll make it work. All around FANTASTIC prices and there's nowhere better to go to buy bread!!! ~ Sara The service here is teriffic! They offer the best discount pricing on quality bread buns, and rolls in town. Because this is an outlet, availability of specific products is not guaranteed. Becki remembers what we like and makes suggestions when we come in. ~ Todd

Franz Bakery Outlet is located at 1729 George Washington Way, #403, Richland, WA 99352.

