Egg-cellent Adventures Await! Your Guide to WA’s Best Kids’ Easter Egg Hunts

It's a fun time of year when the grass is green and the sun is shining! And if you need an excuse to get out of mowing the lawn this week, remember eggs are easily hidden in tall grass!

Easter egg hunts are fun to have at home in your own backyard. But, sometimes you'd like to leave the work to someone else!

Take part in Community Easter egg hunts and you can relax and watch

That's when it's your time for you to just enjoy watching your kids run like little maniacs after bright colored eggs hidden in crazy places...awwwh the thrill! As they fill their baskets with tiny treasures of gooey candy and trinkets.

Saturday, April 19, 2025 9:00 AM –11:00 AM

Start the morning with a pancake breakfast and free donuts from Deez Donuts, then cheer on your little one as they hunt for colorful eggs filled with treats. Live music, food trucks, and face painting keep the fun going long after the last egg is found.

April 19, 2025 1:00 PM –3:00 PM

Easter fun isn’t just for kids at this lively hunt at WIT Cellars. While little ones race to collect candy-filled eggs, adults search for wine-themed treasures hidden throughout the venue.

Reservations are required to secure your spot at this free event.

Sunday, April 20, 2025 11:00 AM –2:00 PM

Shop handcrafted goods from local vendors, grab a bite from a food truck, and watch kids light up excitedly as they bounce between pony rides, a bounce house, and face painting stations.

Top off your Easter celebrations with a nice Easter brunch at some of the best places in the area.

However you spend your Easter weekend, have a safe and happy holiday!

