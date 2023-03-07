Number of Jobs, Jobless Rate Up in Washington State

(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Employment Security Department reports almost 11,000 jobs were gained in the state for the month of January. In the department's monthly jobs report, it says construction; transportation, warehousing & utilities; leisure & hospitality; and manufacturing was where job seekers saw the highest numbers of employment positions grow. Despite that, it apppers more prospective employees entered the workforce. This was seen as Washington’s monthly unemployment rate rose from 4.2% to 4.6% in January.

"The state’s job market continues to be resilient even as the unemployment rate has risen,” said the Employment Security Department’s (ESD) State Economist Paul Turek. "This month’s report includes annual benchmark revisions as well as revised seasonal factors. The revisions show an even more robust rate of job growth over 2022 than what had previously been estimated.”

This is compared to the national unemployment rate, which decreased slightly in January from 3.5% to 3.4%. By contrast, the national unemployment rate for January 2022 was 4.0%.

