Over 16,000 Jobs Added in WA State In August
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's economy added 16-thousand-100 jobs last month as the unemployment rate remained at three-point-seven percent. Most jobs were added in government, education and health services, and professional and business services. The Washington Employment Security Department says the strong payroll numbers reflect summer spending by consumers. The number of people claiming unemployment insurance increased by nearly 15-hundred, which indicates the labor market is starting to cool.