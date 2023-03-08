Wapato Man Killed While Running in The Road

Why was a man running in the roadway before he was struck by a vehicle and killed?

It's a question authorities may never be able to answer in the crash reported early Tuesday in the lower Yakima valley.

THE MAN KILLED DIED ON THE WAY TO THE HOSPITAL

Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Wapato was killed while running in the roadway on State Route 97 near Toppenish. Troopers say a driver was northbound on State Route 97 at State Route 22 near Toppenish when 47-year-old Lauro Barrios was struck while running in the roadway. He died on the way to the hospital.

The driver from Toppenish was not injured or cited. He was driving a Ford F-150 pickup at the time of the crash.The crash was reported at about 5:30 am Tuesday.

MANY DEADLY CRASHES HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN THE COUNTY

11 fatal crashes have been reported in Yakima County. It's the reason why Yakima Police say they continue with speed emphasis patrols. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says a majority of the drivers killed were under the influence of drugs or alcohol or both. Yakima Police say during the week of February 19 through 25, 701 traffic stops were made and 9 people were arrested for being impaired behind the wheel. Police Capt. Jay Seely says that means many people who are driving impaired were not stopped by police and pose a grave danger in the community.

POLICE ARE WORKING EVERYDAY TO PREVENT MORE CRASHES

Every is Traffic Tuesday when the department posts the latest numbers from emphasis patrols.

During the month of February Officers made a total of 3,084 traffic stops and have issued 1,028 citations to drivers.

