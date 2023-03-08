Auto Theft Bill From Rep. Maycumber Easily Passes House

A bill sponsored by 7th District Republican State Representative Jacqueline Maycumber of Republic is moving through the legislature with near unanimous support.

Maycumber represents Okanogan County and most of Douglas County in North Central Washington.

Her measure to battle auto theft drew 14 co-sponsors, which were closely divided between Republicans and Democrats,

Under the bill, money used to pay for jailing auto theft offenders would instead be used for auto theft prevention efforts at the local level.

Maycumber says people suffer when they lose their source of transportation.

"It's not just a car for many of us," said Maycumber. "It can be a lifeline to a job, to school. And many people cannot afford another vehicle once theirs is stolen.

Democratic Representative Monica Jurado Stonier of Vancouver also rose to speak in support of the bill.

Fellow Republican Representative Kelly Chambers of Puyallup said local auto theft task forces are having great success. (

"Recently they made an arrest in Federal Way, one person, 18 vehicles," said Chambers. "Recently in Parkland, in Pierce County, close to our districts, three arrests, 11 vehicles recovered."

Chambers also said that in addition to autos being stolen are vehicles such as construction equipment, trailers, campers, backhoes and skid steers.

More than 45,000 vehicles were reported stolen across Washington state in 2022, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force.

Washington also had the sixth highest auto theft rate in the country in 2021 at 461.91 per 100,000 residents, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB).

Maycumber's bill passed the House the overwhelming margin of 94-1.

The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.