DON’T TOUCH These Green Bags on Utility Poles in Tri-Cities

Have you noticed all the yellow and green bags attached to utility poles around the Tri-Cities? They’re actually traps used to catch a very nasty and invasive insect known as the Japanese beetle.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture website, each year the state plants thousands of traps to monitor for infestations. The WSDA puts extra focus on Benton, Franklin, and Yakima counties – it is part of their multi-year plan to eradicate the destructive little buggers. Traps can be placed in airports, pathways, train stations, and areas where residents or farmers have reported them.

How do Japanese beetle traps work?

The traps lure the beetles with a flower scent and the scent of beetle pheromones. Once trapped, the beetle dies and no longer has the ability to lay eggs.

Why is there so much concern over a little Japanese beetle?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Surprisingly, if a trap attracts more than one beetle, it is cause for concern as it could mean a serious infestation in the area. Without prevention and control measures, Japanese beetles could have a massive economic impact on state crops, commodities, and related businesses – costing the state over $45 million dollars.

What should I do if I suspect I have a Japanese beetle problem at my residence?

Don’t wait, report it immediately to the WSDA. Eradicating and or controlling the infestation is extremely important.