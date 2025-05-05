I think I could count on one hand how many times I've purchased a WA lottery ticket. I just rarely think of doing it.

I also think that when I bought one, I probably forgot to check it and missed my chance at being mega wealthy! Haha

The crazy thing is, I've known people who live right here in the Tri-Cities who have won the lottery. And guess what? They didn't just win once, they won repeatedly! How does that even happen?

I think they were regular players, and they probably paid out an awful lot of money over the years, trying for that win! Who knows, but apparently it's possible to win, and many people do!

Shockingly, millions of dollars in prizes go unclaimed every year in Washington State. In fact, in 2023 alone, over ** 18 million in Washington Lottery prizes expired without being collected .

That means 18 million have been left unclaimed because people lost tickets, forgot to check them, or didn’t realize they’d won.

What Happens to the Unclaimed Money?

By law, unclaimed lottery winnings in Washington go back into the state’s Opportunity Pathways Account, which funds education, vocational programs, and even early childhood learning.

So at least there is that! But, what a shame, huh? Especially if it was someone who really needed it.

A person has 180 days to claim their winnings from the game’s official end date.

Lotto draws (like Powerball or Mega Millions): 180 days from the draw date.

If you're wondering just how much money has been left unclaimed in WA State, here are some numbers for you.

$3.4 million – A Powerball ticket sold in Tacoma in 2011 went unclaimed.

$1.4 million – A Mega Millions ticket from Spokane expired in 2020.

Thousands of smaller prizes – From 500 to 100,000- many winners never step forward.

Double-check your tickets!

I get it—life gets busy, tickets get buried in wallets or car consoles, and sometimes we just assume we didn’t win.

But with so much money slipping through the cracks, it’s worth taking a second look. Who knows? That old scratcher in your glove box could be your ticket to financial freedom (or at least a really nice vacation).

So next time you play, scan your ticket, set a reminder before it expires, and don’t let your millions walk away!

