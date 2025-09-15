You're invited to participate in the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition's 5K Run for Recovery Fun Run/Walk. The event takes place on Saturday, September 27th at Wade Park in Pasco. The race begins at 9 am. All fitness levels are welcome.

5K Race to Benefit the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition

This is a celebration of recovery, community, and hope. If you're running, walking, or cheering others on, you're making a difference.

This event is a Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition yearly fundraiser to support our work advocating for addiction treatment and recovery services. National Recovery Month, celebrated every September, aims to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and to celebrate recovery.

Participants will experience a safe, supportive atmosphere while helping to reduce stigma and promote resources for those affected by substance use disorders.

The Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition was founded in 2018, to help combat the epidemic of Substance Use Disorder (SUD or addiction). This educational organization connects community partners, advocates for changing practices, and promotes opportunities for recovery. According to their website:

Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition believes in a “warm hand-off.” Every encounter with an addicted person should be an opportunity to connect them with treatment, counseling, medication and sober housing. We work to ensure no one struggling with addiction is turned away without being referred to treatment.

The 5K Run for Recovery Fun Run/Walk is next Saturday, September 27th, at 9 am at Wade Park in Pasco.

