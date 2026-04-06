Benton City Blaze Caused by Leaf Burning Mishap
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to be cautious when burning grass and leaves.
Deputies responded to a fire in Benton City on Saturday that destroyed vehicles and a carport. The caller stated the fire started as a grass fire whie burning leaves.
The Fire Quickly Spread to a Carport With Vehicles Underneath
Deputies arrived on scene within minutes and upon approach observed a large black smoke cloud. While on scene at the residence the homeowner already had his dog in hand while another male was attempting to hook a vehicle up to a boat that was parked next to the carport.
Deputies strongly suggested the men leave the boat and head to safety near the roadway.
Before Firefighters Arrived, the Structure Was Fully Engulfed, a Total Loss
After investigation, authorities determined the grass fire had burned from the burn pile to the fenceline, which was strewn with leaves.
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The Leaves Along the Fence Fed the Fire, Allowing It to Spread Rapidly
The leaves were a major contributor of the fire. Dry, lightweight leaves are natural tinder, easy to ignite. Leaves burn quickly and can spread fire across the ground, acting as a bridge to larger fuels.
A simple pile of dry leaves can spark into a fast-moving fire, which is exactly what happened at the Benton City property.
The State of Washington Department of Ecology encourages you to know more about outdoor and residential burning. There are alternatives.
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