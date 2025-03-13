Benton City Man Plays & Wins Washington’s Mega Millions Jackpot

A friend of mine told me her friend won the lotto. Not just any lotto...he won Washington's Mega Millions Jackpot. I knew I HAD to get the story.

"If you don't play it, you can't win it."~Tad C.

Larry C. or as we know him, Tad C., won the $1 million jackpot after purchasing the winning ticket at 76 QuickTrip Gas & Food in Richland. When he checked the ticket (scanned at Conoco in Benton City) Tad originally thought he won $100k.

The Checker Told Tad That He Won $1 Million! She Cried. And, He Cried a Little Bit.

Tad told me his heart "started to race," and he "got weak in the knees." He said he "hasn't slept great for a few days, now." How could he? He's a millionaire.

What Are Tad's Immediate Plans for the $1 Million?

Well, Tad's looking for a new-used SUV. He plans to gift his daughter with his current Jeep Cherokee. And he's going to buy new tires for his pickup truck. Tad also hopes to travel. He's applying for a visa and passport. Ireland and New Zealand are on his bucket list.

What About Work? Tad's Been Driving for a Local Asphalt Company for 34-Years.

Tad's original plan was to work until he's 63-years old (he's 57-years old). But now, plans to retire at the end of this season.

The numbers on Tad's winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn in Washington's Mega Millions Lottery. It's the second-largest prize. The current grand prize is $277 million. All five white ball numbers and the blue mega ball need to match all six numbers drawn.

Tad plays the lotto weekly, and has been for 10 years. He spends between $2 and $6. 8 years ago, Tad won a $500 jackpot. He won $2 yesterday. "If you don't play it, you can't win it." Yes. Tad is still playing.

