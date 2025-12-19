The Tri-Cities community is THE BEST, when it comes to rallying for one of our own.

Back in September, our neighbor, Doug Tallman, owner of Amethyst Creamery in Richland, was going through some tough life challenges. Doug had lost his wife. And, Doug was facing serious health issues, as well.

A GoFundMe Page Was Created to Help Our Good Neighbor, Doug.

The original goal was $15,000, and thanks to your generosity, it was reached.

Recently, Doug underwent kidney cancer surgery. He was hoping to return to the store on December 18th. However:

Doug had hoped to reopen Amethyst Creamery, but after kidney cancer surgery and complications that required nearly a week of hospitalization, he is still too weak to return to work.

To help cover basic expenses for an additional month for Doug to focus on recovery without further complications, the goal has been increased to $20,000. Can you help?

I follow Amethyst Creamery on Facebook. Doug is truly one of the best, and he really was looking forward to seeing everyone before Christmas.

I am Sorry I have not been able to answer your comments. Things have been pretty tough but I will definitely get through it because of your continued thoughts, prayers and good mojo because I live in the best community ever! Merry Christmas to you all.

Your friend, Doug!

See You in January!

Get well, Doug. We'll see you in January.

