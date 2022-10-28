Impaired Driver Fails Turn in Front of Franklin County Deputy

FCSO FCSO loading...

An intoxicated driver arrested in Eltopia had a blood alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit, say Deputies.

DUI Driver fails to drive around a corner--right in front of a Deputy

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports late Thursday night a driver just happened to commit a very noticeable infraction, in full view of a Deputy on patrol.

The male driver "failed to navigate a turn" on Fir Road near West Eltopia Road. Then he made things worse by attempting to elude the officer before finally parking in front of his home. Judging from the FCSO image, he parked on the lawn.

23-year-old Noe Armas-Barragan was arrested on the spot after his BAC (blood alcohol count) was near twice the legal limit, which is 0.08 in WA.

He's now in the Franklin County Jail facing not only DUI charges but also Attempting to Elude an officer.