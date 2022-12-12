Icy Roads Send Truck into Kennewick Building Monday

Crash area (KPD) Crash area (KPD) loading...

Even with 4-wheel drive, ice doesn't care.

Truck crashes into Kennewick building

Early Monday morning Kennewick officers responded to the 2500 block of West Kennewick Ave. for this crash, which appears to be in the eastbound lanes.

KPD says the truck lost control on the ice. The incident is still under investigation, but officers say icy roads definitely had an impact.

Streets around the region are being treated with de-icer, but many roads still remain slick. The Mid Columbia is still expecting freezing fog tonight, so Tuesday morning will likely present similar driving conditions.

No word if any injuries to the driver or any passengers in the crash.