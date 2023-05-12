I Found a View Master with a Washington State Tour Series Reel

I love thrifting and yard saling and estate saling and flea marketing and any of those events that have you digging through other people's old stuff they don't need anymore because, hey! I might!

Not too long ago I found someone who had an old View Master and a bunch of random reels. I forgot how much I paid for it all (I think it was about $10 or $20 for everything) and glad I did.

I don't remember seeing View Masters on toy shelves in recent years so, if you're not familiar, a View Master is labeled a toy but everyone enjoyed them. The idea is you'd place the reel into the View Master, read the inscription on top to know what you're looking at, then look through the lenses to see a 3D image of said topic. Sometimes they were still from movies, sometimes they were photos of nature and wildlife. They had a lot of licensed ones as well including Disney, Star Wars and other popular franchises for the time.

Most of the reels that came with my haul were based on Disney movies or Disney parks. Those were fun to see as it's what they looked like back in the '70s or whenever these reels were released. There were a couple based on movies as well, like The Great Muppet Caper and Fox in the Hound.

What caught my eye was this one based on Washington State tour. This is perfect for me.

Looking at the map on the back it even lists Yakima as a destination. But, unfortunately, there were no Yakima reels in here. It was mostly stuff like Mt. Rainier, Olympic National Forest, Columbia River -- stuff like that.

Still, I thought it was a fun find.

