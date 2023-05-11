Clover Island Shoreline Project Ready for Unveiling in Kennewick

A project that began in 2021 on Clover Island in Kennewick has been completed and is ready for it's unveiling. The Port of Kennewick, US Army Corps of Engineers, along with collaboration with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation began to stabilize the northern shoreline at Clover Island.

They also had investments from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office Aquatic Land Enhancements Account, Benton County, and the City of Kennewick. The project restored nearly an acre of shallow water habitat and a half mile of shoreline.

There Were Multiple Reasons This Was Done

The improvements will benefit upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon as well as upper and mid-Columbia Steelhead, and bull trout. Birds, other wildlife, and other aquatic species will also reap the benefits of the completed northern shoreline stabilization.

They also constructed four viewpoints with benches, a pair of educational signs to showcase birds and animals that are common in a riparian river system, and the Riverwalk was also extended so the community could enjoy the beauty and benefits of the mighty Columbia.

Let the Celebration Begin!

There will be a ribbon cutting Friday May 12 at 2:30 pm to to officially recognize the completion of the project. There will be a blessing bestowed by Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation along with remarks from Vice Chairman Aaron Ashley and Jaime Pinkham the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

